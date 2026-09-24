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‘I started to miss America’ - USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino talks staying through 2030, emerging talent and MLS mentality on The Late Run
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‘We built something’
Pochettino was offered a contract extension before the World Cup, but he was adamant that he would not discuss his future with the side until after the tournament. However, during a holiday in Europe, he found himself missing the United States and itching to continue to improve U.S. Soccer.
"It was so important for us to show a good performance... and we agreed to talk after the World Cup. And to be honest, after the World Cup finished... I started to miss America, and the USA. We built something, and created some link with the fans that was amazing," he told hosts Raheem Taylor-Parkes and Chad Ochocinco.
He also highlighted an emerging group of players that could yet make an impact through the 2030 World Cup. With names such as Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti working their way into the national team picture, Pochettino speculated that the U.S. might only get better.
"It's true that we were seeing a potential group of young players at 16, 17, 18, 19 years old, with the possibility to push the other players," Pochettino said.
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'Support soccer in this country'
Pochettino also wants to help grow soccer across the United States. In the Aug. 3 announcement of his new contract, he outlined ambitions that extend beyond the national team.
"We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation," he said.
That was something he echoed during his appearance on the show:
"We want to support the federation in the goals they have ahead and at the same time to support soccer in this country to reduce the gap with other sports like American football, baseball, and basketball," Pochettino said.
Part of that effort, he admitted, is a mental shift:
"We need to change the mindset. Why? It's true. I don't want to be critical of another sport or compare to another sport because soccer is different. But the mind of the soccer player, or the process of the brain, is different from another sport. The education here when you are a kid. I don't say it's not good, but it doesn't prepare the player for a high, high level. Our sport is not entertainment; it's competition. The consequence to lose is massive," Pochettino said.
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Thoughts on MLS
Pochettino praised MLS, but highlighted the lack of promotion and relegation as a deterrent in the American mindset towards soccer.
"In the MLS, if you are bottom after six months, and you say, 'okay, I can prepare myself for the next season because there is no consequence', that continues the losing habit that you create in your mind. You start to learn how to lose and don't be affected by that," he said. "We want to change that mindset."
How, exactly, that happens, though, is harder to figure out.
"We need the help of the clubs, the federation, the organizations like MLS. We need to change a little bit the way we operate in all of the competitions and to provide the tools to the players to be more competitive," Pochettino said.
Still, the talent is there.
"They are so brave. They have the capacity, the energy, the talent to perform at 16, 17, 18 years old. That is one of the first points. If you don't have the quality, you don't have the character, and you are not brave enough, it's difficult to perform... we need to pay attention, and we need to assess them and try to identify what they need to form them to provide the tools to keep improving," he said.
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'Two hundred percent in my generation'
Pochettino also took on the question of generational change in football. The Argentine played professionally from 1989-2006 and represented Argentina at the 2002 World Cup. He admitted that he prefers the soccer he played week in, week out.
"Two hundred percent, I prefer my generation. Football cannot be fair. We are building a different type of player... [technology] is not the essence of the sport. It's difficult, so difficult," Pochettino said. "You lose the spontaneous feelings."
The U.S.'s friendlies this week will not feature VAR - and Pochettino expressed his excitement at that.
"I think it's good to see how the player is, to try to put the player in a situation that they normally don't have to be in. If the referee is not seeing you, you cannot push or touch or do different things," he said.
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