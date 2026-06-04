Freedom for the Lions after 15 years of tyranny! TSV 1860 Munich has unilaterally terminated its cooperation agreement with investor Hasan Ismaik following the club's dramatic forced relegation to the Regionalliga. The club announced this in a press release, as quoted by Bild.

The statement reads: "TSV Munich 1860 e.V. has terminated the cooperation agreement concluded on 30 May 2011 with HAM Internaions with immediate effect for good cause." Looking ahead to the 2026/27 campaign, the club is already implementing all required organisational and legal steps and has received approval from the Bavarian Football Association for the Bavarian Regionalliga.

Further details will follow shortly.