Harry Kane put Bayern Munich ahead in the 17th minute at the Parc des Princes, converting a penalty after Luis Díaz had been fouled in the box by PSG centre-back Willian Pacho.

PSG shrugged off the setback and equalised shortly afterwards through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose curled effort beat FCB keeper Manuel Neuer. The hosts then pressed forward and took the lead after half an hour when Joao Neves headed home from a corner.

The pendulum swung wildly, and Michael Olise’s 41st-minute strike restored parity at 2-2.