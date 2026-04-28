Never before had five goals been scored in the first 45 minutes of a Champions League semi-final, a competition that has carried this name since the 1992/93 season. That was not the only landmark the sides reached that Tuesday evening: Dayot Upamecano’s 65th-minute strike, which made it 3–5 from Munich’s perspective, also ensured the contest finished as the highest-scoring semi-final in Champions League history.
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Unprecedented in Champions League history, PSG and FC Bayern Munich etched their names into the record books with a thrilling, history-making spectacle
Harry Kane put Bayern Munich ahead in the 17th minute at the Parc des Princes, converting a penalty after Luis Díaz had been fouled in the box by PSG centre-back Willian Pacho.
PSG shrugged off the setback and equalised shortly afterwards through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose curled effort beat FCB keeper Manuel Neuer. The hosts then pressed forward and took the lead after half an hour when Joao Neves headed home from a corner.
The pendulum swung wildly, and Michael Olise’s 41st-minute strike restored parity at 2-2.
- AFP
PSG and FC Bayern delivered a thrilling spectacle.
PSG looked set to go into the break level until VAR intervened, awarding a controversial first-half stoppage-time penalty for handball. Ousmane Dembélé stepped up and slotted the spot-kick home to give the hosts a 3–2 lead at the interval.
The second half remained frenetic, and Kvaratskhelia made it 4–2 in the 56th minute. Shortly after, Dembélé completed his brace, beating Neuer at the near post. Bayern refused to surrender, and in the 65th minute Upamecano pulled one back to make it 3–5. Four minutes later Diaz struck the ninth goal of the night to narrow the gap to 4–5.
The tie remains open ahead of next week’s second leg in Munich, with the winner set to face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the Budapest final at the end of May.
FC Bayern Munich’s next fixtures
Date
Match
Competition
Saturday, 2 May
FC Bayern vs 1. FC Heidenheim
Bundesliga
Wednesday, 6 May
FC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Saturday, 9 May
VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern
Bundesliga
Saturday, 16 May
Bundesliga: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Köln
Bundesliga