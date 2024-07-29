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Nino Duit
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University studies with Jamal Musiala and Steph Curry: the unusual story of Kompany’s assistant coach Aaron Danks at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

He dropped out of school, completed a “university education” at the FA instead and met Jamal Musiala and Steph Curry along the way. Vincent Kompany calls his new yet familiar assistant Aaron Danks “one of England’s most talented coaches”. Who is the veteran at just 39?

Vincent Kompany brought a young coaching staff with him when he arrived at Bayern Munich this summer. The 38-year-old has three assistants, all under 40. Yet one of them is a veteran of sorts: Aaron Danks is only 39 but has spent 24 years coaching. His mates call him "Danksy". Kompany calls him "one of England's most talented coaches".

Born in Birmingham, England, Danks found his calling early. He started coaching at Birmingham City at 15, even leaving secondary school to do so. His first work was in grassroots sport. Equipped with "a bag of balls, bibs and a bus ticket", as he later recalled, he travelled around the city running sessions at schools and holiday camps.

Danks went on to coach in Birmingham City's academy before joining local rivals West Bromwich Albion. There he met Dan Ashworth, one of the brightest minds in English football. Recently appointed sporting director at Manchester United, Ashworth had previously excelled at Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United and brought the English Football Association into the modern era.

In 2013, Ashworth moved from West Brom to the FA. As director of development, he created "England DNA", a strategy document for English youth football that laid the foundation for later successes. When he came to fill newly created roles, Ashworth remembered Danks and made him the possession coach for the England youth national teams.

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    Musiala, Bellingham, Steph Curry: Danks' "university studies" at the FA

    Danks won the World Cup title with the under-20s in this role in 2017. With the under-21s, he worked with talents such as Jude Bellingham, Emile Smith Rowe and Jamal Musiala. Musiala ultimately chose a career with the Germany national team. Now at Bayern Munich, Danks has reunited with his former charge. "I'm really looking forward to seeing Jamal again," he said in an interview with the club's media. "He is a highly talented player and, beyond that, a lovely person."

    During his time at the FA, which Danks would later call his "university studies", he encountered not only outstanding footballers but also stars from other sports. To develop as a coach, he travelled to the USA to explore the secrets behind the success of NBA team Golden State Warriors. "Somehow Aaron managed to spend a whole day with the GSW coaches," his former FA colleague Matt Crocker later recalled. "An hour before the start of a big playoff game, he watched Steph Curry practise three-pointers with his individual coach and then even ended up in the locker room."

    Those experiences opened up entirely new horizons for Danks. "You put the tactical and technical aspects to one side and focus solely on the coaching, on how the coaches get the best out of the players," he said.

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    Danks and Kompany: two months at Anderlecht, now at Bayern Munich

    In 2021, Danks completed five years of university studies at the FA, effectively at master's level. Vincent Kompany was behind his departure. The Belgian had noticed Danks during his time at Manchester City and lured him to RSC Anderlecht, where Kompany was gaining his first experience as a head coach. They worked together for just two months before Danks returned to England as an assistant coach at Aston Villa. He worked first under Dean Smith, then Steven Gerrard and finally Unai Emery.

    Danks also took charge for two matches on an interim basis, including a 4-0 win over Brentford FC. "He was impressive," Villa player Leon Bailey said afterwards. "He took responsibility in a very short time and communicated very clearly what he wanted from us." After a year and a half as Michael Carrick's assistant coach at second-tier Middlesbrough FC, Danks has now been reunited with Kompany.

    Planning daily training is Danks' main responsibility on Bayern Munich's new coaching staff. Rene Maric (31), previously the under-19 coach, is expected to focus mainly on developing match plans. Floribert Ngalula (37), who also worked with Kompany at Anderlecht, is set to act as a link in communications with the team.

  • Aaron Danks: the stages of his career

    PeriodClubRole
    2000 to 2005Birmingham CityYouth coach
    2005 to 2016West Bromwich AlbionYouth coach
    2016 to 2021EnglandYouth coach
    2021RSC AnderlechtAssistant coach
    2021 to 2022Aston VillaAssistant coach
    2022 to 2024Middlesbrough FCAssistant coach
    Since 2024Bayern MunichAssistant coach

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