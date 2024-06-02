University of Pretoria vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the AmaTuks' Premier Soccer League play-offs hosting of Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele on Sunday.

It is the first match of the Premier Soccer League promotional play-offs as the University of Pretoria welcome Baroka FC at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are seeking a return to the top-flight league and they got the opportunity to play in this round-robin also with Richards Bay after AmaTuks finished as runners-up in the National First Division. At the same time, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele were a rung below.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pretoria University and Baroka, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.