Unhappy Doctor Khumalo adamant Tau rejection 'opens a can of warms' - 'Why is Mzansi hating Percy too much? Broos left him out because he was booed?'
Kaizer Chiefs legend is unhappy with the way the 30-year-old has been treated by the Belgian in the ongoing international break.
- Tau is not part of the Bafana squad in this international break
- The 30-year-old has been having issues with Al Ahly
- Khumalo comments on the issue