Napoli suffered fresh blows after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma, the Partenopei twice edging ahead before letting victory slip away.

Massimiliano Allegri saw red. Napoli's head coach lost his cool at the referee after Roma's equaliser and was dismissed for it.

According to Tuttosport, "the sporting judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, announced a two-match ban for Allegri and fined him 10,000 euros, according to the official statement issued after the end of the eighth round of the competition".

Why so heavy? The statement explained the coach aimed an "insulting phrase" at the referee in the final minute of normal time in the second half, before directing at them "a phrase involving grave disrespect inside the dressing rooms", all while squaring up aggressively to an official of the opposing team.

The match referee and the fourth official both spotted the infractions, with collaborators of the sporting prosecutor's office witnessing the last incident.

The upshot is clear. Allegri cannot lead Napoli from the technical area against Monza on Wednesday, nor against Juventus in Turin next Sunday.