Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs forward Du Preez admits to being wasteful - 'I think I can do way better, I do get a lot of chances'

The Amakhosi striker has struggled for goals since arriving at Naturena before the start of last season.

Du Preez has struggled for goals since joining Chiefs
He has often been accused of being wasteful
He admits to missing a lot of chances