Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs FC challenges Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM FC, 2024Backpagepix
Michaelson Gumede

Unconvincing Kaizer Chiefs start 2024 with Royal AM draw as Ashley du Preez misses golden opportunity

Premier Soccer LeagueRoyal AM vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsRoyal AM

Ashely du Preez was among the players who let Kaizer Chiefs down in a tie against Royal AM on Sunday afternoon.

  • Chiefs and Royal AM play to a stalemate
  • Cavin Johnson continues unbeaten run
  • John Maduka left frustrated

