Jordan Ayew of Ghana
Celine Abrahams

Unconvincing Ghana's Black Stars lose lead twice against resilient Uganda

GhanaTBD vs GhanaFriendliesUgandaJordan AyewJerome Opoku

The Black Stars relinquished their lead twice in a draw against Uganda in an international friendly on Tuesday.

  • Opoku breaks the deadlock for Ghana
  • Mukwala equalizers, however Ayew gives Ghana the lead again
  • In the 82nd minute, Shaban levels the score for Uganda

