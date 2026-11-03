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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Unbelievable Roma: they go 2-0 up but lose 3-2 to Manchester United. Cunha’s brace proves decisive

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

All about the blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Roma defy belief. Impressive, enterprising and dominant in the first half, they inexplicably grow frightened in the second and end up beaten. Another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, they lose 3-2 to a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, despite ending a spectacular first half two goals ahead thanks to Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue plays a part as United pour forward after the break and Roma lose their way. Individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, only the Roma fans can be heard as their side play like the version seen in the league. Soulé finishes after an inspired pass from Mora, then Malen converts the penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot. Roma create at least three more goalscoring chances. United are slow and nervous, offering little beyond a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, the latter sidelined by a back problem.

United attack relentlessly in the second half, while Roma, with Pisilli on in place of Mora, never manage to break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match. Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt from the spot, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick and the Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his second. A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. The action stays at one end, and United score twice in three minutes, both through Cunha. Balerdi misses the ball and gives the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, then the former Atletico Madrid player catches Vasquez out at his near post again. Cunha still has time to be sent off for two bookable offences, first for taking off his shirt after the goal, then for a bad challenge on Balerdi. Roma's late onslaught comes to nothing. United win. Roma surrender another lead.

  • The highlights

    Second half

    91' Cunha sent off: Already booked for taking off his shirt after the 3-2 goal, Cunha catches Balerdi with a late challenge. A second yellow means a red card.

    86' Manchester United goal: Roma's defence get their movement wrong again. Cunha breaks into the area and drives a shot towards the near post from a tight angle. The shot catches Vasquez by surprise, and he can't keep it out. Manchester United take the lead!

    83' Manchester United goal: Bruno Fernandes crosses from the left, Balerdi misses the ball and Cunha takes advantage to beat Vasquez.

    59' What a chance for Manchester United! Mbeumo starts his run from an onside position, gets past Vasquez and hits one post, then the other.

    58' Penalty retaken, Fernandes scores: Cristante entered the area before Bruno Fernandes took the kick, then cleared Vasquez's save. VAR stops play for a retake. Bruno Fernandes makes no mistake, sending the Colombian the wrong way.

    56' Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's penalty! Mancini catches Cunha in the area and the referee points to the spot. Bruno Fernandes shoots across goal, but Vasquez palms it away before Cristante clears.

    First half

    45' Malen bursts past Heaven and shoots across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

    40' From Mora's corner, Balerdi heads towards goal, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' Roma goal: Malen sends Lammens the wrong way with a perfect penalty.

    17' Penalty for Roma: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the area. A clear penalty.

    11' Roma goal: Manchester United lose the ball in a dangerous position in midfield. Malen passes to Mora, who switches play to find Soulé all alone in the area. His left-footed shot gives Lammens no chance.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United-Roma 3-2

    Goalscorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' pen. Malen (R), 58' pen. Fernandes (M), 83' and 86' Cunha (M)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire (88' de Ligt), Heaven (75' Martinez); Dalot, Baleba (51' Tielemans), Mainoo, Diallo (75' Lacey); Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (88' Mount); Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini (75' Ghilardi), Balerdi, Hermoso (75' NDicka); Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora (46' Pisilli); Malen (78' Castro). Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R), Heaven (M), Maguire (M)

    Sent off: Cunha (M)

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL