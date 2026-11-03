Roma defy belief. Impressive, enterprising and dominant in the first half, they inexplicably grow frightened in the second and end up beaten. Another comeback against them complicates their qualification plans. At Old Trafford, they lose 3-2 to a Manchester United side who had not won in 10 matches, despite ending a spectacular first half two goals ahead thanks to Soulé and a Malen penalty. Fatigue plays a part as United pour forward after the break and Roma lose their way. Individual errors prove costly.

For the first 45 minutes, only the Roma fans can be heard as their side play like the version seen in the league. Soulé finishes after an inspired pass from Mora, then Malen converts the penalty awarded for Heaven's handball from a Soulé shot. Roma create at least three more goalscoring chances. United are slow and nervous, offering little beyond a Mainoo shot that Vasquez deals with comfortably. The third-choice goalkeeper has become the starter because of injuries to Svilar and Gollini, the latter sidelined by a back problem.

United attack relentlessly in the second half, while Roma, with Pisilli on in place of Mora, never manage to break forward. Cunha cleverly wins the penalty that brings United back into the match. Vasquez saves Bruno Fernandes's first attempt from the spot, but Cristante enters the penalty area before the kick and the Portuguese player sends the Colombian the wrong way with his second. A minute later, Mbeumo hits both posts, giving Roma a scare. The action stays at one end, and United score twice in three minutes, both through Cunha. Balerdi misses the ball and gives the Brazilian the chance to make it 2-2, then the former Atletico Madrid player catches Vasquez out at his near post again. Cunha still has time to be sent off for two bookable offences, first for taking off his shirt after the goal, then for a bad challenge on Balerdi. Roma's late onslaught comes to nothing. United win. Roma surrender another lead.