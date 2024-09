The Masandawana coach has sparked some reaction from fans after he defended benching Themba Zwane.

Manqoba Mngqithi labelled himself the "big boy," saying he does not "listen to rubbish" spewed by his critics who are not happy with some of his decisions.

The Brazilians coach had come under fire for benching his captain Themba Zwane.

Fans took to social media to discuss Mngqithi's remarks and GOAL goes through some of the comments.