'Unbeaten run is nothing' - Seema focused as Orlando Pirates knock door against in form Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates
Babina Noko host the Sea Robbers with the intention of getting more points in South Africa's top-flight football.
Only three points separate Sekhukhune & Bucs
Pirates set to visit Sekhukhune this weekend
Seema optimistic of a good outing