On Tuesday evening, the Blues suffered another crushing Premier League defeat. Roseniors’ side went down 3–0 (0–1) to Brighton & Hove Albion, their fifth straight top-flight loss.
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"Unacceptable in every respect": Chelsea manager slams his own players following historic run of defeats
Brighton’s current run of poor form is their worst since 1912, the year the Titanic sank, as noted by the BBC. The three points propelled the Seagulls above Chelsea into sixth place—potentially a Champions League spot should semi-finalists Aston Villa win the Europa League.
Rosenior was understandably furious afterwards. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman described his side’s display as “indefensible”. “That was unacceptable in every respect. I am deeply disappointed and feel numb. The attitude was unacceptable. I have defended the players time and again, but tonight was nothing.”
The Blues’ boss continued: “Something has to change drastically. I take responsibility, but after tonight the players need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. You can talk about tactics, but tactics come after the basics. I can’t keep coming back here and defending some of the things we’re seeing.”
“I cannot simply lie,” he added. “I will speak the truth openly, and that was unacceptable in every respect.”
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Chelsea adopted a cautious approach against Brighton in the first half.
Ferdi Kadioglu (3’) opened the scoring from a Pascal Groß corner, Jack Hinshelwood (56’) added a second, and substitute Danny Welbeck (90+1’) completed the rout for Brighton. Hürzeler’s side should have had a handball penalty when Marc Cucurella cleared the ball on the edge of legality in his own box (54’). Brighton’s second, however, was also preceded by a handball from Yankuba Minteh.
Chelsea were without captain Reece James, plus key men Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, among others, so Rosenior improvised with a back five and his side looked nervy. After half an hour Brighton had racked up 7–0 shots on target and 15–1 penalty-area touches.
Hürzeler extended his impressive run, remaining unbeaten in ten matches against English managers; only former World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has managed a longer sequence, going eleven games without defeat with Chelsea.