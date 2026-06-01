National coach Julian Nagelsmann, captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav were satisfied with Germany's 4–0 friendly win over Finland, the penultimate warm-up before the World Cup. Kimmich told ZDF: "We wanted to press high as often as possible, and that led to two goals today (the 2-0 and 4-0). Then we scored from deep defence when Lenny played a through ball to Deniz (the 3-0) and added a goal from a set-piece (the 1-0, see below). "We scored from several phases of play," Kimmich noted, and Nagelsmann added, "We also got a counter-attacking goal, which is a welcome change; we showed resilience. The result was good; we kept a clean sheet. We can build on this."

Despite the well-earned praise for the side's goal-scoring variety, Nagelsmann did not forget a first-half spell when his side, as in previous internationals, grew impatient, rushed forward recklessly and lost control.

The national coach could still see this tactical lapse as positive after the 4-0 win, saying "the lads want to prove themselves", yet he acknowledged that a coach can never condone repeated lapses in tactical discipline. "We need to trust our strengths even more," he said. The side still lacks fine-tuning, automatic movements and consistent tactical discipline.

These issues can be ironed out during the build-up to a tournament, yet Nagelsmann must now nail down his first-choice XI—something even Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has demanded in recent weeks. Two, perhaps three spots remain open: David Raum or Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and Leroy Sané, Lennart Karl or even Maximilian Beier on the right wing. Two goals, an assist and an all-round display that Nagelsmann described as "good enough to keep you in the team" may even prompt the coach to briefly revisit the striking partnership, though he had previously considered the Havertz-or-Undav debate closed.