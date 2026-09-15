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Uefa: Munich and Barcelona to host the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals. Turin to stage the 2028 Conference League final

Champions League
Europa League
Conference League
Women's Champions League

The UEFA Executive Committee met today in Thessaloniki, Greece, and named the host cities for several UEFA finals in the coming years. Italy will also play a part, with Turin: the Stadium will stage the 2028 Conference League final.


  • All the finals scheduled

    UEFA Champions League

    2028: Munich Football Arena, Munich

    2029: Camp Nou, Barcelona


    UEFA Women’s Champions League

    2028: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines

    2029: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff


    UEFA Europa League

    2028: National Arena, Bucharest

    2029: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade


    UEFA Conference League

    2028: Juventus Stadium, Turin

    2029: Puskas Arena, Budapest


    UEFA Super Cup

    2027: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

    2028: Astana Arena, Astana


    UEFA Futsal Champions League

    2027: Biel/Bienne, Switzerland


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  • Changes the Nations League

    The UEFA Executive Committee has also approved changes to the promotion and relegation system for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, allowing a gradual transition to the new model approved in May 2026. From the 2028/29 edition, the UEFA Nations League will consist of three leagues rather than four.

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