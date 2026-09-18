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Zaniolo UdineseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Udinese, Runjaic: "Zaniolo will be there, we’ll see whether he starts or is on the bench. On Zanoli and Chakvetadze..."

Udinese
N. Zaniolo
K. Runjaic

The Friulians' manager speaks ahead of the match with Cagliari

Kosta Runjaic, Udinese manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of the match against Cagliari.


ON ZANIOLO

"Zaniolo will be there, we have not made a final decision on how to use him, we still need to think tonight about whether he will start or come off the bench - reports fantacalcio.it -. Tomorrow we will make a decision together. He told us he feels very good, and he has had a couple of full training sessions. In these cases, though, you also have to factor in a bit of risk given the period he has been out."



  • On Zanoli

    "We will field a player only if we are sufficiently sure about his condition, and that applies to Zaniolo just as it does to Zanoli, who has worked hard after his cruciate ligament injury. Before Inter we decided to leave them at home to give them more time. Zaniolo will be with us, we will see about Zanoli, but we will certainly go into the match with a better injury situation than last week".


    Runjaic adds: "Chakvetadze did well against Inter and has already shown that he has experience. I'd like to see him on the pitch for longer. We have several options in the attacking midfield position and he is certainly one of them".

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