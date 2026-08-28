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Simone Gervasio

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Udinese, keep an eye on Solet at the end of the transfer window: the defender could join Crystal Palace after the Ordonez affair

Udinese
Transfers
Serie A
O. Solet
Crystal Palace
Premier League

The Premier League is calling once again for one of the top players in Serie A. Oumar Solet has caught the eye of Crystal Palace, who reportedly have an offer ready after problems emerged during Ordonez's medical.


  • Udinese are reportedly close to receiving a €25 million offer for Oumar Solet. French outlet FootMercato reports that Crystal Palace have moved for the former Salzburg centre-back after Joel Ordonez ran into problems during his medical. The Club Brugge defender had been on the verge of joining Aston Villa, but the intervention of the London club caused the deal to collapse. At Selhurst Park, though, the player did not pass the physical tests and the move now appears to have stalled.


    That has pushed Sage’s side towards the 26-year-old Frenchman. The Eagles want to wrap up the deal in the next few hours so they can fill the gap in their squad as soon as possible after the departure of Lacroix, who has joined Chelsea. Their first loan offer with an option to buy has reportedly already been rejected, and Palace are now said to be weighing up a permanent deal. Solet has a contract with Udinese that expires in a year and is coming off a season in which he made 35 appearances, 3 goals and 1 assist.

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Serie A
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY