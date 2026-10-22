Udinese are enduring a nightmare start to the season, with numerous injuries and a worrying league position. The club begin a training retreat today, with manager Kosta Runjaic at risk of losing his job after the 3-0 home defeat against Lecce.





According to TuttoUdinese, the Curva Nord sent a delegation to speak to the players after the boos at the Bluenergy Stadium. They told the squad they must change their attitude and show more determination. The fans will no longer tolerate mistakes and could stop cheering and protest strongly if the team perform poorly against AC Milan.





AC Milan travel to Udine on Sunday at 8.45pm with several players out injured. They face a Udinese side desperate for results and eager to bounce back, with a potentially difficult atmosphere awaiting the visitors.