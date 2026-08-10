Big names guarantee nothing in football, and numbers alone never settle the argument over a striker's worth. That truth links Karim Benzema and Youssef En-Nesyri. Different shirts, different circumstances, yet the same predicament: an exit looked like the obvious next chapter for both, until the pressure of time and a stubborn transfer market kept them right where they were.

The paradox started when Benzema left Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal, a move hailed as a huge attacking boost for "the Boss". At almost the same moment, Al-Ittihad brought in En-Nesyri, hoping he could fill the void the Frenchman had left behind.

Their paths then mirrored each other almost exactly. Both drew criticism. Both saw their names dragged into exit talk, and both clubs hunted for a way out, only for Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad to run into the same problem: you cannot release a foreign striker without a ready-made replacement already lined up.