Turning doubters into believers! Bafana Bafana ignite hope in the nation's hearts as their 2026 Fifa World Cup aspirations are on track!

On Tuesday, the South African flag soared with pride as the senior national team dazzled in an electrifying Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The people of Bloemfontein turned out in numbers to cheer on South Africa at the Free State Stadium, creating a buzzing atmosphere for the national team's entertaining match. Both nations played with heart, but it was Broos' side that rose to the occasion, securing a thrilling 3-1 victory. This win not only earned them maximum points but also catapulted them to second place in Group C.

The game was filled with memorable moments and standout performances that had the crowd on their feet. The team's cohesion and strategy were evident as they outmanoeuvred their opponents, demonstrating why they deserve to be in contention for a World Cup spot.

With two wins, one draw, and one loss in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers so far, South Africa are in a favourable position, but there is still a long road ahead.

GOAL takes an in-depth look at the key moments from the match against the neighbours and considers what lies ahead for the team.