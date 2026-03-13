Turin, Simeone on Vlasic: "His secret? He goes to bed at 9.30 pm, sleeps 10 hours a night and is always at 100%"

Nikola Vlasic put in an MVP-worthy performance in Torino’s 4-1 win over Parma, delivering a magnificent display. Speaking to DAZN and Sky, Giovanni Simeone, who scored the opening goal to make it 1-0, had this to say:

“We told ourselves we had to start strongly because they were a very tight-knit side. I got the first chance and, luckily, I broke the deadlock; then we did well to build on that and finish the game strongly. Vlasic is a brilliant player, a very energetic person whom I’m very fond of.”