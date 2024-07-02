Tumisang Orebonye, Iqraam Rayners and others topping Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs shopping list

The Tunisian is anticipated to introduce new signings amid ongoing player departures from the Naturena-based club.

Amid the exits of players like Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe, Njabulo Ngcobo and Jasond Gonzalez from Amakhosi, it's clear that Nabi and his technical are set on reshaping the squad and ushering in a new era at the club.

Speculation abounds with reports linking various players to the Glamour Boys, including those who have previously worked under Nabi's guidance.

As the club prepares to announce Nabi's arrival, GOAL takes an in-depth look at which players are topping Nabi's list.