Seth Willis

'Tso Vilakazi is a disgrace, foolish & waste of time to discuss his opinion! Van Rooyen couldn't force himself to Parents FC, Orlando Pirates showed interest' - Fans

South Africans share their opinion after Tso claimed the former Stellies skipper should have chosen Amakhosi instead of Bucs.

Recently, former Orlando Pirates player Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi claimed ex-Stellenbosch captain Deano van Rooyen should have joined Kaizer Chiefs as opposed to Bucs.

The right-back was brought by coach Jose Riveiro to strengthen the department and offer competition to Thabiso Lebitso and Thabiso Monyane.

A section of fans believe Vilakazi is out of place, while some believe Van Rooyen is a quality addition to the Sea Robbers.

Have a look at what GOAL readers felt.

