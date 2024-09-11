Tshegofatso Mabasa unfazed by Morena Ramoreboli's familiarity with Orlando Pirates players ahead of Jwaneng Galaxy clash - 'The game won’t be the way that he expects it to be'
The Buccaneers are set to face a coach who plotted their downfall on the continent last season.
- Ramoreboli has worked with some Bucs players before
- Last season he plotted Bucs' exit from the Caf CL
- But Mabasa says it won't work out this time