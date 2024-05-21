TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's midweek top-tier match against the Rockets.

Mamelodi Sundowns' quest to finish the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season without tasting defeat continues on Tuesday with a tricky fixture against TS Galaxy.

Apart from the on-pitch duels, Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena and his opposite number Sead Ramovic have been throwing words at each other for the better part of the almost-ending campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether the Rockets will defy the odds to inflict pain on the newly crowned champions and come closer to finishing in the Caf competitions places.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Galaxy and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.