TS Galaxy sue Rhulani Mokwena! Mamelodi Sundowns coach dragged to High Court over damning accusations

GOALMichael MadyiraTS Galaxy sue Rhulani Mokwena! Mamelodi Sundowns coach dragged to High Court over damning accusationsPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicBongani ZunguThe Rockets have approached the court for what they feel were defamatory remarks by the Masandawana coach. Downs hosted TS Galaxy on April 29 Mokwena claimed Galaxy players targeted Zungu The Rockets demanded an apology and have now gone to court