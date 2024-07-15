TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic tips 'fantastic' Fiacre Ntwari to 'fit well into wonderful club like Kaizer Chiefs'

BackpagepixClifton MabasaTS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic tips 'fantastic' Fiacre Ntwari to 'fit well into wonderful club like Kaizer Chiefs'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxySead RamovicThe Rwanda international will be plying his trade at the Soweto giants after signing for the club ahead of the new season. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRamovic is adamant Ntwari will succeed at Chiefs The goalkeeper signed with Amakhosi last week He will compete with Bvuma, Molefe and Petersen Article continues below