This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport VIDEO: A star is born! Trent Alexander-Arnold soaks up move to Real Madrid after official unveiling in Spanish capital T. Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid LaLiga Trent Alexander-Arnold has posted a video of his day out in Madrid during his unveiling as a new Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below TAA unveiled as new Real Madrid player

Real Madrid enjoys his day out in Madrid

Posts video of his unveiling day on X Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup RMA HIL Match preview