Transfer battle: Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs - Who is winning the PSL transfer window?

Between the PSL's top three, who has done the best business in the transfer window? GOAL dives deeper into the wheeling and dealings.

When the Premier Soccer League transfer window opens, you always expect Mamelodi Sundowns to dominate that space as they have made it a habit to recruit players from abroad.

This time around was no different as sporting director Flemming Berg brought in players like Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang while letting go of a couple of stars.

Downs' rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are also doing some business in the market, but who has the upper hand so far? It might be early to tell, but the pre-season friendlies gave us a hint of what to expect from these PSL giants, and here, GOAL looks at the recent moves made by the top three.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.