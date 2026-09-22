Totti: "The first kiss with Noemi? Like the penalty against Australia, I couldn’t miss it. The death of my dad was pure anguish, it changed my life"

""This is my number". "And this is mine". She was blonde, she was beautiful and everyone noticed. She was sweet, intelligent, interesting. It was wonderful to discover that, little by little, by talking to her.

The first kiss came much later. Near Piazza del Popolo, in the car, like two teenagers, in the half-light. I was a little scared. I was genuinely excited. I had kissed people before in my life, but I considered that one enormously important. I couldn't possibly get it wrong, like the penalty against Australia at the 2006 World Cup. Fundamental moments for the future, hymns to joy.

Then teenage doubts started to creep in. Do I kiss her or wait for her to do it? Do I close my eyes or keep them open? What if she doesn't like it? Do you use tongue or not? What if someone sees us? Apparently, we gave each other the right kiss at the right moment. With Rome as the backdrop, and inside us, and ahead of us.