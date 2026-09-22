Francesco Totti has written a book. Another one, but this time it is not there for laughs. It is not stuffed with jokes and gags, but with curiosities, behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes from his life. "Beyond" is the title, published by Cairo Editore, and in the pages of Corriere della Sera the former Roma captain revealed some extracts from it. From the return to Serie A at 48 that was turned down at the last moment to the relationship with Noemi Bocchi that changed his private life, this is the story of the new Totti.
Totti: "Genoa and Como really wanted me. I was ready to return to the pitch, but at 48 I could not betray Roma"
Return to playing? It was a joke but...
Gilardino was 42, Fabregas 37, so I would have been six and 11 years older respectively than the men being paid to tell me what to do. They are not urban legends, it is the pure truth. Incredible, but true. Crazy.
Every Monday evening I kept myself fit by playing eight-a-side, football with eight players as the name suggests. Maybe it is a bit of a retired people's sport too, something for after work, but I enjoyed it and I scored as well. I was a little on the chubby side, but my fitness level was not bad at all. I was doing well. You do not just forget how to control a ball, how to take free-kicks or provide an assist.
In interviews I liked joking around, taking the piss out of whatever journalist happened to be there, as only I know how: "I'm ready to come back." The fact is, everyone heard that joke. Then someone came up with a crazy idea.
"Francesco, if you're ready, then really come back."
Genoa and Como
The Genoa directors were the first to come forward, and I spoke to them directly. They asked me a simple question: "So then, do you want to do this new experience or not?" They meant business.
I took some time to decide and, before giving an answer, I got straight to work. Really hard. I kept up the Monday five-a-side, added three gym sessions a week and two with the physiotherapist, while keeping an eye on my diet. No more bread, no more sweets, no more anything. Giving up sweets was incredibly hard.
Marassi appealed to me. It is a fine stadium, English-style, with passionate people who follow the matches right up against the pitch. You can feel them breathing down your neck. And it was against Genoa, of all teams, that I had played my last match in a Roma shirt, fate, you see.
Now and then, Gilardino would send me a WhatsApp: "So?". He is from Biella, so it is not as if he said much, not even by message.
As I trained, I was not finding it too hard. My body was responding well, beyond the normal aches and pains for someone almost 50. My back was a bit stiff, but nothing serious. With certain exercises, seven years on from my retirement, I had to start again from scratch, but I had expected worse. I was holding up. I was pushing myself like a professional.
I could not betray Roma
Mate, what are you doing? Some days I asked myself that, on others I felt more optimistic, I didn't really know what the future had in store for me, or maybe I did, but I acted like nothing was happening and enjoyed the moment. My head said I could accept, my heart said no, then the roles reversed, my thoughts hit the brakes and my heartbeat quickened, the fact is that in the end the conclusion was always the same, a question I asked myself: is it possible to play for a team that isn't Roma?
Deep down, the right answer echoed loudly, I tried not to hear it, that was all. I was 48, okay, but in some way you get past age, you become slower but your foot does not grow old, everyone agreed on that: it does not need botox. Roma were the point. Not the problem, and they never will be. Sporting betrayal has no age, whether you are 18 or 48.
The first kiss with Noemi like the penalty against Australia
""This is my number." "And this is mine." She was blonde, she was beautiful, everyone noticed. Sweet, intelligent, interesting too. Getting to know that little by little, just by talking to her, was wonderful.
The first kiss came a very long time later. Near Piazza del Popolo, in the car, like two teenagers in the half-light. I was a little scared. I was genuinely emotional. I’d kissed people in my life, but I considered that one enormously important. I couldn't possibly get it wrong, like the penalty against Australia at the 2006 World Cup. Fundamental moments for the future, hymns to joy.
Then the teenage doubts started to creep in. Do I kiss her or wait for her to do it? Do I close my eyes or keep them open? What if she doesn't like it? Do you use tongue or not? What if someone sees us? Apparently, we gave each other the right kiss at the right moment. With Rome in the background, and inside us, and ahead of us.
The death of the father
"Hello?" At the other end, for what felt like an eternity, there was only silence, briefly broken by a breath I would not call heavy, if anything respectful, almost held back. "Hello?" "Unfortunately, Frà...". The moment I heard that unfortunately, I understood. The world collapsed.
Dad had died. The doctor treating him at the Spallanzani in Rome, where he had been admitted, told me. He pushed through his own pauses and my fears in a steady, gentle voice. He never put a foot wrong and unfailingly got in touch with updates between 7.30pm and 8pm every evening.
I do not know why, but bad news always feels like gunfire unleashed well in advance, and that time by as much as seven hours. "Unfortunately, Frà, when patients are intubated, it means it is difficult to come back from that".
Dad Enzo, the legendary Sheriff, had just gone as he had lived: without speaking, he did so only when strictly necessary, except with his gaze, with his eyes. He spent his final moments attached to a machine helping him breathe, before Covid-19 tore away even his last remaining reserve of breath, cowardly obstructing the mechanism, his lungs.
That was the death that changed my life, which is not a contradiction, it is pure anguish.
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