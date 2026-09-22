Totti: "Genoa and Como really wanted me. I was ready to return to the pitch, but at 48 I could not betray Roma"

Gilardino was 42, Fabregas 37, so I would have been six and 11 years older respectively than the men being paid to tell me what to do. They are not urban legends, it is the pure truth. Incredible, but true. Crazy.

Every Monday evening I kept myself fit by playing eight-a-side, football with eight players as the name suggests. Maybe it is a bit of a retired people's sport too, something for after work, but I enjoyed it and I scored as well. I was a little on the chubby side, but my fitness level was not bad at all. I was doing well. You do not just forget how to control a ball, how to take free-kicks or provide an assist.

In interviews I liked joking around, taking the piss out of whatever journalist happened to be there, as only I know how: "I'm ready to come back." The fact is, everyone heard that joke. Then someone came up with a crazy idea.

"Francesco, if you're ready, then really come back."