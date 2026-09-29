"My team-mates? I got on best with Cassano. Above all on the pitch. Then there was Vincent (Candela, ed.). Antonio and I would also spend time together off the pitch from time to time, and he has remained a friend over the years. Vincent and I practically grew up together. When he arrived from Guingamp he was very unsettled, he didn't know Rome and he spoke only French. Let's just say I looked after him.

As far as I'm concerned, the pitch is what matters. Off it, everyone's good at talking or, before the match, firing up the group. Why don't you do this, why don't you do that. But I have to go and play football, I've got a 90-minute match, I step on to the pitch and I want to enjoy myself. You have to know yourself what to do. If you are a professional footballer, you don't need my suggestions or a push."