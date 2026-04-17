Getty Images Sport
Tottenham need a new captain! Roberto De Zerbi calls on Spurs players not to 'cry' after Cristian Romero's season-ending injury
A devastating blow for Spurs
Tottenham have been rocked by the news of Romero’s premature end to the season following a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend. The Argentine centre-back left the pitch in tears after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. Addressing the media on Friday, De Zerbi confirmed the worst-case scenario.
"Romero, I’m really sorry for him, for his injury. Romero, first of all, loves Tottenham, and the people have to know he is suffering for this injury," De Zerbi said. "He is suffering because he can’t play anymore for us this season, but he is a great captain for us, for Tottenham."
- AFP
The search for collective leadership
Without their permanent leader, the club have a crucial decision to make regarding the armband. However, the Italian head coach is demanding a collective response rather than relying on one individual. He wants the entire dressing room to demonstrate resilience during this turbulent period.
"I didn't decide yet because I have had other, more important problems to find a solution," De Zerbi continued. "But I would like all players to be a captain, especially in this moment, it's not important if you play in the first eleven, if you play 30 minutes or 90 minutes or you can't play, we have to feel the responsibility of this situation. And we can't cry, otherwise we have to push and be stronger to come out of this situation because we are able to do that."
Candidates stepping up to the plate
Micky van de Ven is the natural vice-captain, but his previous stint with the armband yielded a red card and four consecutive defeats where the team conceded 11 goals. De Zerbi wants more from the Dutchman and others like James Maddison, who is returning from an ACL injury.
"To be a stronger team we need many, many leaders, for sure Maddison is different. Maddison is a top player on the pitch with the ball, but also as a personality, as a character, as a mentality on the pitch, but I would like to reach this level for Micky van de Ven," the manager explained. "For example, [Rodrigo] Bentancur is a leader, [Joao] Palhinha is another leader, I would like to push with [Dominic] Solanke, because Solanke is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and I want him stronger as a personality, as a character on the pitch.
"But also Xavi Simons is very young, but he's a leader with the ball because he has personality, he has the right character to receive the ball when the ball is hot, because it's not so easy playing this moment for us, but we need players with personality and character, otherwise they don't play with me."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for struggling Spurs?
Sitting perilously in 18th place with just 30 points, Tottenham face a massive relegation battle. Their survival hopes hinge on the remaining six fixtures, starting with a crucial home clash against Brighton on Saturday. The club must urgently find on-pitch warriors to navigate daunting upcoming trips to Aston Villa and Chelsea.