Torino v Parma: CM’s player ratings: Simeone and Vlasic – what a pair! Pellegrino seals the deal

TURIN

After a first half marked by a few difficulties, Torino fully dominated their opponents in the second half and secured a thoroughly deserved victory. Vlasic and Simeona were the standout performers, whilst Zapata, coming off the bench, showed glimpses of his former self.

Paleari 6: a few errors on the goal conceded, but otherwise a decent performance.

Coco 6: solid in defence, closing down spaces effectively and getting forward on the counter-attack.

Ismajli 6.5: marked Oristanio well, also helping out on the wing.

Ebosse 6: had a few problems with Pellegrino in the first half, but found his rhythm better in the second.

(from 48' s.t. Marianucci: n/a)

Pedersen 6: a decent performance overall, well involved in the game.

Ilkhan 7: scored his first goal and put in a convincing performance.

(from 30' s.t. Prati 6: made a good impact on coming on, helping out well in defence.)

Gineitis 6: a decent performance overall; perhaps he could have attempted a few more intricate moves.

Obrador 6.5: played wide on the left, providing good support by overlapping with C. Adams.

Vlasic 7.5: A leader in midfield, he provided a solid defensive wall when dropping back and launched lightning-fast counter-attacks. Always invaluable to the team’s play.

(from 48' s.t. Anjorin: n/a)

Adams 7: a game of great intensity. Always in the thick of the action, he won back plenty of balls and got the team moving forward well. He capped off his performance with a perfect assist for the third goal.

(from 17' s.t. Zapata 7: finally a convincing performance from the striker, who showed all his strength with a superb long-range goal.)

Simeone 7.5: always a threat in attack, he first opened the scoring and then produced a brilliant piece of play for the third goal, confirming the player’s excellent physical condition.

(from 30' s.t. Kulenovic 6.5: made a good start to the game, posing a threat just a few minutes after coming on with an excellent shot on goal.)

Manager: D'Aversa 7: Torino won and impressed. After a first half of ups and downs, they took full control of the pitch in the second half and imposed themselves on their opponents with character. From the bench, D'Aversa brought on a Zapata in fine form and a Kulenovic in top condition.