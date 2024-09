The Brazilians earned their second consecutive Premier Soccer League win, defeating Marumo Gallants.

At Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, September 24, Sundowns delivered a commanding performance, defeating Gallants 4-1.

This victory allowed the Brazilians to move ahead of Orlando Pirates into first place in the log standings based on goal difference.

Here, GOAL highlights what fans had to say on social media following the match.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱