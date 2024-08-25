Time for Revenge! Orlando Pirates out to banish Jwaneng Galaxy ghosts in the next round of the CAF Champions League

The Buccaneers are out to ensure they improve on their 2023-24 campaign after they crashed out of the Caf Champions League early.

Bucs were knocked out of the premier continental competition in the early stages last season.

In the current campaign, the Soweto giants were able to reach the second round of the competition after they safely negotiated their way past Disciples from Madagascar in the previous round

They are set to face their conquerors Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the second round of of the Champions League

Galaxy knocked Bucs out of the competition in the previous edition, denying the Soweto giants an opportunity to showcase their skills in the competition group stages.

Here, GOAL builds up to the much-anticipated clash between the two sides as they look to secure a spot in the next round of the competition.