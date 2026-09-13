The clash between Levante and Barcelona threw up plenty of moments that had nothing to do with the football itself. It began with the scare Pau Cubarsi got straight after the final whistle. Then came the duelling chants between both sets of fans, Flick's instructions from the touchline, and a friendly chat between Fermin Lopez and Pablo Cunat.

Sport newspaper reported tense scenes in the minutes after the whistle, when a man leapt from the stands and sprinted towards Cubarsi.

Waving his arms non-stop, the fan looked deadly serious as he tore into the heart of Barcelona's defence. He grabbed hold of the defender, knocking him off balance and nearly bringing him to the ground.

Three security staff rushed in to intervene. Controlling him and dragging him off the pitch proved no easy task. He kept lunging towards Cubarsi for a few moments, his frantic movements giving no clear sign of what he was after.

Security eventually hauled him off the pitch. It ended as nothing more than a scare, but it rattled Cubarsi badly, coming as it did right on the final whistle.

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