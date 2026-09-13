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LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-BARCELONAAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Thrilling moments the cameras missed: the Barcelona star's rescue and the war of chants

Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
Barcelona
LaLiga
P. Cubarsi
F. Lopez
P. Cunat
Spain

The clash between Levante and Barcelona threw up plenty of moments that had nothing to do with the football itself. It began with the scare Pau Cubarsi got straight after the final whistle. Then came the duelling chants between both sets of fans, Flick's instructions from the touchline, and a friendly chat between Fermin Lopez and Pablo Cunat.

Sport newspaper reported tense scenes in the minutes after the whistle, when a man leapt from the stands and sprinted towards Cubarsi.

Waving his arms non-stop, the fan looked deadly serious as he tore into the heart of Barcelona's defence. He grabbed hold of the defender, knocking him off balance and nearly bringing him to the ground.

Three security staff rushed in to intervene. Controlling him and dragging him off the pitch proved no easy task. He kept lunging towards Cubarsi for a few moments, his frantic movements giving no clear sign of what he was after.

Security eventually hauled him off the pitch. It ended as nothing more than a scare, but it rattled Cubarsi badly, coming as it did right on the final whistle.

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  • Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Chant war between the two sets of fans

    This was the only notable incident of the evening, and it came after the final whistle. During the match, one corner of the ground saw a pointed exchange of chants between the travelling Barcelona supporters and the Levante fans stationed near them behind one goal.

    At one point, the Levante fans launched into chants affirming their Spanish identity. Barcelona's supporters hit back with "Long live Barcelona and long live Catalonia", raising a number of Estelada flags as they did so.

    Those flags made it inside the Ciudad de Valencia stadium on this occasion, unlike previous away trips where they had been confiscated at the turnstiles.

    Beyond that exchange, the Levante fans produced an image befitting the occasion. They first honoured the Barcelona players crowned World Cup winners, then backed their own side without resorting to insults.

    Passionate and charged, the atmosphere never saw the rivalry overstep the mark.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-BARCELONAAFP

    Fermín and Cubarsí: friendship above rivalry

    The final scene proved far more amicable. Fermín López was the last player to leave the pitch, staying on for several minutes to chat with Pablo Cuñat, Levante's reserve goalkeeper.

    Firm friends since their days together with Spain's under-21 side, the pair seized the end of the match to catch up on each other's news.

    They talked for several minutes. An embrace ended their meeting before each headed for his team's dressing room.

  • Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Flick's instructions to Barcelona's duo

    Hansi Flick produced some notable scenes of his own during the match, the German twice seizing the chance to deliver direct instructions to players who strayed near the technical area.

    His first exchange was with Rodri, one of the men charged with controlling the team's tempo. Flick spoke to him animatedly, correcting details in the flow of play at a time when Barcelona had yet to find their usual fluency.

    Then came Raphinha's turn. The Brazilian also drifted close to the technical area and held a brief conversation with the coach, who again took the chance to issue some instructions.

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LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN