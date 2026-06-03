Three Bayern Munich teammates and Lionel Messi: Rising star Lennart Karl reveals his biggest role models

"Michael Olise is a special player for me, one I enjoy watching," the youngest professional in the German World Cup squad told *51*, the magazine of the record-breaking champions from Munich. "He operates in similar spaces, is also left-footed, and has a composure on the ball that I can certainly learn from."

The 18-year-old also praised the off-field professionalism of Germany captain Kimmich and England captain Kane: "The way they train in the gym, how seriously they take it, and how professional their entire daily routine is."