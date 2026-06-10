Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the offer promised by Pérez was indeed intended for the attacking player of the German record champions.
Translated by
"This has been confirmed by representatives of Real Madrid": Fresh details have emerged about the reported interest in Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise
"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano stated on his YouTube channel.
Ultimately, Bayern Munich's categorical rejection—with club president Herbert Hainer swiftly quashing the approach—stopped the newly re-elected Real president from escalating his pursuit and submitting a formal bid.
The Frenchman remains under contract at Säbener Straße until 2029 and is considered unsellable thanks to his strong performances over the past two seasons. Last term alone, he contributed 53 goals (22 scored, 31 assisted) in 52 competitive matches, helping the club secure the domestic double.
"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and in public, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano continued. As a result, the Blancos turned their attention to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.
- Getty Images
Real Madrid have been rebuffed by Atlético in their pursuit of Julián Álvarez.
Real announced on Tuesday that it had tabled a €150m bid for the Argentine, only for the Colchoneros to reject it, pointing to the 26-year-old's release clause.
Alvarez's contract includes a €500 million release clause—a figure considered prohibitive for any suitor. Spanish regulations require every player contract to carry a fixed release clause, often set at eye-watering levels to deter rivals.
Real may yet return with a higher bid, while rivals Barcelona are also monitoring the situation; the player is said to favour a move to the Catalans over Los Blancos.