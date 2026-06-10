"I can say with absolute certainty that Florentino Pérez intended to pursue Michael Olise, and representatives of Real Madrid have confirmed this," Romano stated on his YouTube channel.

Ultimately, Bayern Munich's categorical rejection—with club president Herbert Hainer swiftly quashing the approach—stopped the newly re-elected Real president from escalating his pursuit and submitting a formal bid.

The Frenchman remains under contract at Säbener Straße until 2029 and is considered unsellable thanks to his strong performances over the past two seasons. Last term alone, he contributed 53 goals (22 scored, 31 assisted) in 52 competitive matches, helping the club secure the domestic double.

"FC Bayern have completely shut the door, both behind closed doors and in public, and did not want to enter into any negotiations," Romano continued. As a result, the Blancos turned their attention to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez.