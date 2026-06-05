"They're desperate to sign him": A new podcast has exposed an internal rift at FC Bayern Munich during the transfer saga involving Kennet Eichhorn

"FC Bayern flew Eichhorn in specially ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Paris; there was a secret meeting at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten where a battle was fought over him," it is reported. "They explained to him why they absolutely wanted him; Vincent Kompany must have spoken to him for hours. Eberl had arranged it together with Christoph Freund and Kompany – they are desperate to sign him."

Yet, despite their enthusiasm, the club's supervisory board has reservations about the transfer fee for the teenager. "Now the supervisory board is saying 'no' once again," the podcast states.