Nasreddine Nabi's Amakhosi ran riot in Istanbul as they humilated a Qatari team and fans have since reacted to the friendly match.

Kaizer Chiefs thrashed the Qatar Stars League side Al Shahaniya 5-2 in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi's talisman Ranga Chivaviro netted four goals, while young star Mfundo Vilakazi scored the last goal.

As a result, the Glamour Boys supporters were full of joy after the match. Here, GOAL has sampled some of the best reactions from fans.