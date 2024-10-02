'These are Kaizer Chiefs who haven't won silverware in 10 years, but Hlungwani is crazy! Ribeiro leaned forward & last time I checked, head was part of play! It is so embarrassing' - Fans

The retired match official has come under heavy scrutiny after his comments regarding the PSL encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs fans are not buying the analysis made by former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani.

Hlungwani said the officials were right to award Mamelodi Sundowns the second goal since it wasn't offside and deny Inacio Miguel what could have been an equaliser owing to a foul on Khuliso Mudau.

The PSL champions claimed a 2-1 win but the Soweto giants faithful were not satisfied with the decisions made on the pitch.

The Glamour Boys supporters argue Lucas Ribeiro was offside during the build-up and that Hlungwani is not objective in his analysis.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.