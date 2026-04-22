There’s never been anything like this in world football! In England, the unthinkable is actually on the cards

With five matchdays left, Spurs are two points adrift of the safety of 17th place, currently held by West Ham United. That deficit feels significant—a considerable distance to make up. Their last Premier League win came on 28 December, a 1–0 victory over Crystal Palace, since when they have gone 15 matches without victory and seen two managerial changes.

Danish boss Thomas Frank was sacked in February; his Croatian successor, Igor Tudor, lasted just 44 days before making way for Italian Roberto De Zerbi. In his second match, a 2–2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, De Zerbi appeared poised to end the drought. However, Austrian defender Kevin Danso’s costly stoppage-time error gifted the Seagulls an equaliser. Danso then endured a racist backlash on social media, prompting the club to issue a statement condemning the abuse.

Should they fail to beat Wolves this Saturday—making it 16 matches without a win—Spurs will match a 91-year-old club record last set in 1935. Next up are already-relegated Wolves, the weakest of the remaining opponents. After that, Spurs face Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leeds United and, on the final matchday, Everton.

“This team can win five games in a row,” insists manager De Zerbi, who is trying to boost morale with an edict to stay upbeat. “They have to come to training with a smile, otherwise they can go straight home,” says De Zerbi. “I have no time for negative people, sad players or assistant coaches. I don’t like people who whinge and think negatively.”