Despite mediocre performances, Borussia has been hovering above the relegation zone for weeks, but concerns about the club's third relegation in its history are growing. So much so that the fan umbrella organisation sent a message before the match against St. Pauli. "A glance at the table shows that only a home win counts. A very important phase is now beginning, there are no more excuses," was the message from the FPMG Supporters Club.

Indeed, Gladbach are facing the much-cited weeks of truth: their next opponents are St. Pauli, Cologne, Heidenheim, Leipzig and Mainz. In the first half of the season, Gladbach earned 13 points and conceded only one goal against these five teams. Repeating this record would put Gladbach, and thus Polanski, on safe ground. After the recent matches against the big teams in the league, the VfL coach, who got off to a strong start, now averages only 1.09 points – less than his predecessor Gerardo Seoane (1.13).

A 17-year-old is now expected to help: attacking player Wael Mohya recently scored in Munich (1-4), with only Youssoufa Moukoko and Florian Wirtz younger when they scored their first Bundesliga goal. "There are worse things than scoring your first goal against Bayern. That will stay with the lad forever, which makes me extremely happy," said Polanski.