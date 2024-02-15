Thembinkosi Lorch has mixed feelings about the possibility of starting his Mamelodi Sundowns career against former club Orlando Pirates as they renew their PSL rivalry
Thembinkosi Lorch is feeling the heat now as he stands a chance of making his Mamelodi Sundowns debut against old employers Orlando Pirates.
- Lorch made shock move to Sundowns in January
- Could make his debut against former employers Pirates
- Is feeling the heat ahead of the blockbuster clash