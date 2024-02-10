'Themba Zwane does not respect Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi' - Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mohlala

Michael Madyira
South Africa's forward #11 Themba Zwane celebratesGetty Images
Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs DR CongoDR CongoThemba ZwaneMothobi MvalaGomolemo Grant KekanaTeboho MokoenaRonwen WilliamsEvidence Makgopa

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lovers Mohlala has named the player he thinks stood out for Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

  • Zwane is one of SA's experienced players at 2023 Afcon
  • Mshishi had a decent Afcon outing
  • Mohlala rates the attacker's performances

