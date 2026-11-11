The secret behind the exclusion: did Luca Zidane pay the price for his father's stance on the thorny issue?

But the report pointed out that the matter does not come down to minutes alone. Zidane featured for more minutes than Oussama Benbout (720 minutes) and Rayan Yassli (720 minutes), who filled the void left by Ramadan's absence from the squad.

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Hamdani, the source explained, believes the Leganés goalkeeper has not yet regained his full capabilities to compete for the first-choice spot. That is why he preferred to leave him with his club, especially as the team plays two matches during the international break.

Leganés duly took the field on Monday evening against Trbal Valderas in the Copa del Rey, winning 1-0, with Zidane stuck on the bench.

Three days later, the team prepares for its second match against Burgos in the fourteenth round of the Spanish second division.

Zidane had lost his first-choice place with Leganés three weeks ago, after two matches on the bench, despite returning to the line-up in the last round against Albacete, a match that ended in a 1-3 defeat.

All of this came after the goalkeeper started nine consecutive matches. But he conceded 17 goals across 10 games, keeping a clean sheet on only three occasions. According to the report, those figures give him no clear advantage to reclaim his place in the national team the moment he returns.

A two-match suspension imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also forced Zidane to miss the last camp.

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