The Rondo, USMNT edition: Who takes over if Mauricio Pochettino leaves? Will Jurgen Klopp be a good fit? And who is a safe bet?

There are questions to be asked about the USMNT's manager situation.It's a strange one. Usually, by this point, there would be some sort of indication as to what a head coach might do after the World Cup. Yet here we are, less than 50 days to go, Mauricio Pochettino's contract is running down, and we have no clear answer on whether he will stay after the tournament.

It must be noted that Pochettino has admitted that he is open to staying. But he has also repeatedly flirted with Premier League teams, and pointed out that he would like to coach in the English top flight again. There are also plenty of jobs going at other top leagues this summer. It's not all that hard to connect the dots, if you're into that kind of thing.

So, if he does go, what happens? Well, obviously, the USMNT will need a new manager. The good news is that there are plenty of decent options out there. Some of them are pipe dreams, elite coaches who will take a big swing to be lured back into management. Others might be a little easier. GOAL breaks down the USMNT's managerial situation in another edition of... The Rondo.