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Tom Hindle

The Rondo, USMNT edition: Did Christian Pulisic show he's ready for the World Cup? And who should start at striker: Folarin Balogun or Ricardo Pepi?

FEATURES
C. Pulisic
R. Pepi
M. Tillman
F. Balogun
Analysis
USA
World Cup
USA vs Senegal
Senegal
Friendlies

A big 3-2 win over Senegal showed that the USMNT might just be ready for bigger games - and are prepared for the World Cup.

And so, finally, we have a precious win. Yes, the USMNT won a couple of friendlies towards the end of 2025, but then struggled in their March friendlies - leaving plenty of questions.

Yet, there can be no questions about Sunday. The USMNT scored three. Senegal scored two. Yes, everyone used a lot of subs. Yes, there was still perhaps some slight experimentation or final auditions for starting spots. But this was about as close to the real thing as it gets. And if you're of a U.S. persuasion, there's loads to like here. First, Christian Pulisic finally looked a bit like his old self. He scored for the first time this calendar year, and was full of the verve and movement he is so well known for. Secondly, the U.S. looked the more assertive side, and really took the game to an opponent that will be more than expected to get out of the group stage.

And perhaps most importantly, all of that came without the U.S.'s best center back. This was, then, a fine afternoon of work. But what can we make of it all? Do these wins really mean anything? And with the group stage of the World Cup starting in 11 days, are the USMNT ready for the challenges to come? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What was your biggest takeaway from Senegal friendly?

    Tom Hindle: That the U.S. overcame some mistakes! Previously, against big opponents, these guys have really let their heads drop after conceding goals. Here, they seemed to shake things off pretty well. Sure, they were 2-0 up, and almost made idiots of themselves in giving up a third, but they kept going, and continued to be the more assertive side despite making the odd error here and there. That's a good thing!

    Alex Labidou: Outside of the win against the 5-1 Uruguay last November, this was the most assured attacking performance under Mauricio Pochettino. The U.S. were free-flowing, confident, and at times, relentless. The Americans have needed a performance to inspire their fans for quite some time and this win couldn’t have come at a better time.

    Ryan Tolmich: This team can play a little bit! Against a very good Senegal team, the U.S. were dominant for large stretches, scoring three goals on a day where they should have scored more. This program has always had the determination to play at a high level, but never quite had the skill to actually attack them. While the former quality remains up for debate, there's no denying that this group has legitimate talent that is good enough to hurt some teams.


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  • usmntGetty Images

    How important was the win?

    TH: Massive. Pochettino said before the game that his goal was to make sure that everyone got back to Atlanta healthy. Sure, that's true, but a positive result felt absolutely imperative here. It is worth mentioning that Senegal were well short of their best, but you can only beat what's put in front of you, and the U.S. got the job done. Germany will be a tougher test, but this was the right way to head into that game.

    AL: The U.S. desperately needed momentum, especially after two poor performances in March. They got it in Charlotte and more importantly, they saw assured showings from almost all of their key players - from Pulisic to Balogun. The key is how they show up against Germany now. A win isn’t necessarily required, but they can’t get thrashed either.

    RT: Very. It's huge for the players to get that, giving them confidence heading into a second gruelling week of prep. It's crucial for Pochettino to energize the troops while also picking on the moments that went wrong. More than anything, it's vital for the fanbase to see signs of life that should inspire people to show up this summer. Overall, a huge statement, both for those in the team and those watching on.

  • Malik TillmanGetty

    Who made a case for a starting spot?

    TH: Alex Freeman. There is a serious question to be asked about the third center back if Pochettino does indeed opt to go for a 3-4-3, and Freeman looked pretty good out there, serving as cover for Sergino Dest. Assuming a fully fit Chris Richards and Tim Ream have two of the three spots nailed down, Freeman might be a good shout to claim the third, especially given Dest's attacking instincts.

    AL: This is an interesting question and the two players who immediately come to mind are Matt Turner and Malik Tillman. Matt Freese hasn’t done anything to lose his spot as the U.S.’s No. 1, but Turner is battle-tested. He’s played in a World Cup, had a cup of coffee with Arsenal, and also spent some time with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. The fact that he was solid and made some important saves certainly helped his cause and his experience might be too hard for Pochettino to pass on.

    As for Tillman, his talent is clear to see, it’s just really a so-so club season that can be really held against him. Otherwise, he’s a prototypical attacking midfielder who can do a solid mix of attacking and playmaking for others, and he can also track back at times. It will be interesting to see if this performance opens more playing time next weekend.

    RT: Ricardo Pepi, in any other year, would be a locked in starter. Unfortunately, he's got Folarin Balogun to contend with. Pepi can do his thing too, though, and Sunday showed that. His ability to create for others is wildly underrated and everyone knows about his finishing ability. If called upon this summer, Pepi has proven he's more than ready for the chance.

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  • Gio Reyna USMNTGetty

    Who raised a few concerns for you?

    TH: Here we go, the dreaded Gio Reyna conversation. Reyna drifts in and out of games sometimes, and this was a tricky 45 minutes for him. The American wasn't woeful, but his impact was perhaps a little lacking. Is Reyna a starter anyway? Who knows? But this game showed a Pulisic-Malik Tillman dual No. 10 situation might be the way to go. Reyna was in that conversation, though, and did himself no favors here.

    AL: Miles Robinson made a mistake veteran defenders simply can’t make. It might be harsh to be critical off one play, but in the World Cup, that’s all it takes. One could make the case Alex Freeman or Joe Scally, normally right backs, have supplanted the FC Cincinnati star after Sunday’s outing.

    RT: If you weren't worried about a Chris Richards-less defense, you have to be now. Both Senegal goals were so wildly preventable, particularly the second, which came on a Robinson giveaway. Despite the attacking dominance, the U.S. still had far too many nervy moments in defense that the best teams in the world will punish with ease. Those need to be cleaned up, but there are questions surrounding how much cleaning is possible without a healthy Richards.

  • Ricardo Pepi, USMNTGetty

    Pepi or Balogun up front?

    TH: Balogun - but Pepi made a decent case. A fair criticism of him is that he is merely a poacher. He showed here that there's a bit more to his game, with some valuable hold-up play and cute passing. If anything, it suggested that the two could even play together if Pochettino needs to throw the kitchen sink at something late on.

    AL: The hardest thing to do in soccer is score and for that reason alone, Balogun remains the best option for No. 1. Despite having two close offside goals, he refused to be denied and still managed to score against Senegal. Pepi’s work rate and passion can’t be denied, but Balogun has that clincial edge that makes him the best option at the moment.

    RT: Probably Balogun but, man, you can't go wrong. Balogun just offers a more dynamic presence and he also enters camp in absurd form. That's not to say Pepi isn't in similar form; it's that, at the moment, it feels like Balogun offers a different level of presence. That's why he's the guy at the moment but, as always with the striker spot, that can change quickly.

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    Are you still worried about Pulisic?

    TH: Not really, but he still didn't look fully sharp. Sure, he bagged a goal and an assist, but Pulisic was, at times, almost too direct. There is nothing wrong with taking initiative with the ball, but he still looked like a guy perhaps trying a little bit too hard, dribbling into traffic, not finding the right ball, and losing it here and there. Yes, this was a game to get back in shape, but he will have to be cleaner against the bigger teams in the weeks to come.

    AL: If Sunday showed anything, its that Pulisic might have needed AC Milan’s chaotic season to end. While this writer perceived some of his struggles to be down to lingering injury issues, one can only imagine the internal turmoil that was going at the Rossoneri, with star players clashing and ultimately a storied club missing the Champions League after contending earlier in the season.

    Against Senegal, Pulisic was lethal, showing that a reset created by the World Cup might be exactly what he needs.

    RT: Nope. He wasn't worried, Pochettino was worried and now the rest of the world can stop being worried, too. Sunday was a perfect example of everything he offers to a team and, most importantly, it was topped off with a goal. Job well done and, as Pulisic said, now everyone can stop talking about it all.

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